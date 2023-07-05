HPD: 16-year-old shot and killed while sitting in parked car in SE Houston

The teen was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car with his mother, according to police.

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old is dead after being shot in the head in front of his mother, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Selinsky Road, which is in southeast Houston.

Police said the teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car with his mom when a car drove in front of them and fired multiple shots at the teen. One of the bullets hit the teen in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"They shot about five to six rounds and then fled the scene," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.