Have you seen him? Man charged with 3 counts of child sexual assault

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help finding a man charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The department caught word of the assaults on April 4.
Investigators said Kevin Leonardo Mendez, 24, is linked to a child assault case that happened in the 7500 block of Peekskill Lane and another in the 8100 block of Coastway Lane.
During an investigation, the child victims accused Mendez of sexual abuse.
Mendez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs between 160 - 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.