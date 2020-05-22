Have you seen him? Man charged with 3 counts of child sexual assault

Houston Crime Stoppers says Kevin Leonardo Mendez, 24, is wanted in connection into multiple abuse cases in the area.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help finding a man charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The department caught word of the assaults on April 4.

Investigators said Kevin Leonardo Mendez, 24, is linked to a child assault case that happened in the 7500 block of Peekskill Lane and another in the 8100 block of Coastway Lane.

During an investigation, the child victims accused Mendez of sexual abuse.

Mendez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs between 160 - 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.