'Sticky-Note Bandit' appears in court after being accused of multiple Houston bank robberies

Gaibreal Tariq Bell is facing charges in two of the four bank robberies he's accused of committing during two weeks in July.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, an accused bank robber appeared in court for the first time.

The FBI dubbed Gaibreal Tariq Bell as the "Sticky Note Bandit" during his alleged crime spree earlier this summer.

A judge set his bond at $230,000. He is facing charges in two of the four bank robberies he's accused of committing during two weeks in July. In the two robberies he's charged in, he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

How was he caught?

Investigators said Bell dressed as a woman to try to hide his true identity.

They said he was identified by fingerprints taken off a note he passed to a teller. According to prosecutors, Bell had been arrested in Harris County before, so his fingerprints were on file.

The robberies

July 5: Hancock Whitney Bank at 2979 North Loop West -- Bell is accused of walking into the bank dressed as a woman, approaching a teller and hanging them a threatening note on a sticky note. He then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash, FBI officials said.

-- Bell is accused of walking into the bank dressed as a woman, approaching a teller and hanging them a threatening note on a sticky note. He then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash, FBI officials said. July 11: Wells Fargo Bank at 13106 Woodforest Blvd. -- Bell is accused of entering the bank dressed as a woman, approaching a teller and handing them a threatening note on a sticky note that demanded cash, according to the FBI. The teller was able to walk away from the counter and lock themselves in a back room. Bell stayed in the bank lobby for a short time before leaving with no money.

-- Bell is accused of entering the bank dressed as a woman, approaching a teller and handing them a threatening note on a sticky note that demanded cash, according to the FBI. The teller was able to walk away from the counter and lock themselves in a back room. Bell stayed in the bank lobby for a short time before leaving with no money. July 13: Wells Fargo Bank at 6255 Bissonnet St. -- Bell is accused of walking into the bank dressed as a woman and handing employees a threatening note written on a sticky note, the FBI said. He left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

-- Bell is accused of walking into the bank dressed as a woman and handing employees a threatening note written on a sticky note, the FBI said. He left the bank with an unknown amount of cash. July 18: Bank of America at 4301 San Felipe St. -- Bell is accused of entering the bank dressed as a woman, waiting in line and then approaching a teller. He handed the teller a threatening sticky note that demanded cash, the FBI said. The teller was able to walk away from the counter and lock themselves in a back room. The suspect stayed in the lobby for a short time before walking out.

No one was injured in any of the robberies, officials said.

Bell is facing a sentence of 2 to 20 years for each charge.