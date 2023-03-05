Violent crime in Houston down 12% from last year, police chief claims

The city said it has unofficially recorded 111 murders in the first four months of the year, down from 153 last year.

HOUSTON — Violent crime in Houston is down by 12% compared to this time last year, Police Chief Troy Finner told City Council on Wednesday. He also said overall crime is down by 6%.

"The numbers speak for themselves and we continue to see them trending down," Finner said.

Finner highlighted Mayor Sylvester Turner's "One Safe Houston" plan, which the chief said helps provide more officers and resources to combat crime in the city.

"When I look at the stats and I look at each district, each council member, overall crime is down and that is to be commended," Finner said. "But we're still going to be in and we're still going to work hard in this city."