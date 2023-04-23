HPD: Gunfire at southwest Houston apartment complex leaves security guard injured

Residents said they heard several rounds of gunfire inside the apartment complex that left a man injured.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the South Oaks Apartments on Rampart Street, which is near Gulfton Street and Hillcroft Avenue.

Police said they arrived at the complex and found the security guard with a gunshot wound to the leg. Residents said several rounds of gunshots were fired when the guard was hit while he was sitting in a golf cart.

According to police, they believe the shooter was a resident who had an issue with someone else in the complex.

"It is believed that one of the residents that lives here saw another person that in the past they had issues," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "We don't have a witness that saw him with a gun...but they did see him running to his apartment complex."