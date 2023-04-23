HPD: Gunfire at southwest Houston apartment complex leaves security guard injured

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman that opened fire at an apartment complex, leaving one security guard injured.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the South Oaks Apartments on Rampart Street, which is near Gulfton Street and Hillcroft Avenue.
Police said they arrived at the complex and found the security guard with a gunshot wound to the leg. Residents said several rounds of gunshots were fired when the guard was hit while he was sitting in a golf cart.
According to police, they believe the shooter was a resident who had an issue with someone else in the complex.
"It is believed that one of the residents that lives here saw another person that in the past they had issues," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "We don't have a witness that saw him with a gun...but they did see him running to his apartment complex."
Police went to the apartment, but said they did not find the possible gunman. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.