HPD: 3 injured after shootout at southeast Houston gas station

Police said they found a firearm, cash and drugs in one of the vehicles involved in the shootout.

HOUSTON — Three teenagers were injured during a shootout at a gas station in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shootout happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at a Shell near Beamer Road and South Sam Houston Parkway.

According to police, a 16 and 17-year-old were in a Chrysler 300 at the gas station when an SUV pulled up to the two teens and got into an argument. That's when the two groups started shooting.

"We don't know exactly why they got into a scuffle, but somehow they did, and they both exchanged gunfire," HPD Lt. Willkens said.

Both groups left the scene, but a nearby deputy constable heard the gunshots and pulled over the Chrysler 300 with the two injured teens inside. The teens were treated and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said a 14-year-old was also taken by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where we're told that teen is in critical condition. Willkens said the 14-year-old is believed to have been inside the SUV during the shootout.