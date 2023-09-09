Investigation underway after blood, shell casings found in Montrose neighborhood: HPD

Residents in the area reported hearing gunfire and screaming, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible shooting in the Montrose area.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Garrott Street and Hawthorne Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Details are limited, but according to HPD, residents in the neighborhood reported hearing gunfire and screaming. When officers arrived, they found shell casings and blood but found no victims. KHOU 11 cameras also noticed a gas can and broken glass at the scene.

Officers said they're checking local hospitals for any possible victims.