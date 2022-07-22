Man shot by two gunmen wearing ski masks on board METRO bus, police say

Police say one suspect entered through the rear door of the bus while the other got on from the front door.

HOUSTON — A man was shot twice by two gunmen wearing ski masks on board a METRO bus in west Houston Friday morning, according to police.

This happened near a bus stop in the 1800 block of Enclave Parkway before the bus driver eventually came to a stop at S. Dairy Ashford Road near Whittington Drive.

Houston police said one suspect entered through the rear door of the bus while the other got on from the front door. They then moved toward the victim with one of them punching him and then shooting him twice.

The victim was hit in the abdomen and in the hand, police said.

Once the bus came to a stop, the suspects drove away in an unidentified vehicle, while the other passengers ran away leaving no witnesses.

The victim was transported in an unknown condition to a local hospital.

Police said they got these details from surveillance video but are still waiting to download the surveillance from the bus itself.

Investigators will not say whether not the victim was targeted in the shooting.

About two miles from the METRO shooting scene, Houston police responded to another shooting.

Food truck workers told reporter Melissa Correa that they heard several shots coming from a car wash in the area shortly after noon.

Police investigated and determined the shots fired were not related to the METRO shooting scene.

