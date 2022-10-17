Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Detilas are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting may have stemmed from an incident between two brothers.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway.

Gonzalez said the shooting may have started as a disturbance between two brothers. The person that was shot was then taken to the hospital and investigators are on their way.

We'll post additional details on the shooting as we get them.

