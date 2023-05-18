x
Crime

Carjacking suspect crashes into parked METRO bus after robbing woman in SW Houston, police say

Police say the driver and another suspect robbed a woman as she was walking to her apartment on Richmond before taking off in her car.

HOUSTON — A chase with an armed robber ended when she crashed a stolen car into the back of a parked METRO bus in southwest Houston, according to police.

This started at 8:30 p.m. when two people robbed a woman with a gun and a Taser as she was heading to her apartment on Richmond Avenue. Police said the two took off in the victim’s Nissan Sentra after stealing her purse.

Police said officers spotted the stolen car just after 10 p.m. and tried to pull the teen driver over, but she refused. She then sped off but did not make it far before crashing into the back of a parked METRO bus on S. Gessner Road near Brays Oaks.

The stolen car was totaled, but no one was injured. Police said the teen driver was arrested.

Surveillance video confirmed she was one of the people involved in the robbery. No word yet on the other robber involved in the theft.

Here is what HPD said at the scene of the crash:

