HPD: Man shot in suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach in a suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside Tuesday night, police said.

The Houston Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting on Foster Street, which is off Cullen Boulevard between Old Spanish Trail and South Loop East. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:57 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital. We don't yet know his condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.