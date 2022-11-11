'I’m still shaken. It's scary' | Houston woman says thief stole her purse from her car while she was in it

“I just bought cat litter and soup, and just a couple of things, not very much," she said. “It was fast and he didn’t say anything. He just came in at me.”

HOUSTON, Texas — It’s another case of a woman being targeted for her purse. A Houston woman says her purse was stolen from her car while she was sitting right next to it.

It was around 1 p.m. on October 25 when the woman, who didn't want to be identified, had just left the grocery store.

“I just bought cat litter and soup, and just a couple of things, not very much," she said. “It was fast and he didn’t say anything. He just came in at me.”

She said she was in the parking lot and had just put her groceries away. She got into her car and put her purse on the passenger seat, when she said a man opened her passenger door and went right for the purse.

“I guess you think you’re safe when you get in your car and you’re not," she said. “He saw that it wasn’t on me and that it was on the seat and backed up and grabbed it and took off in a white colored SUV.”

Her purse and everything inside was gone and she sat there terrified.

“I’m still shaken. It's scary," she said.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened recently. On Monday, around 1 p.m., Houston police said a thief followed a 59-year-old woman home from an ATM and grabbed her purse as she was unloading groceries in her driveway.

The woman in that case was still holding onto the purse and was dragged until she let go of it.

KHOU 11 ran that story on Thursday. The victim from October 25 saw our story and reached out to share hers.

“It just brought everything back. And everything was similar," she said.

Getting into your car, it's only natural to toss your purse in the passenger seat, we all do it. But police say the best thing to do is put your purse out of sight, either under your seat, behind your seat, or even in your trunk.

Police also suggest that you lock your doors as soon as you get in your car.

The woman now uses a plastic bag instead of a purse.

“You still don’t know if you’re safe," she said.

With the holidays around the corner, she wants everyone to be extra careful.