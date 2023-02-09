Driver allegedly ran from deadly crash with girlfriend after racing, slamming into tree in SW Houston

Court records show the driver allegedly left two passengers at the scene of the violent crash that split his Honda Accord in two.

HOUSTON — A man is out on bond after allegedly running from the scene of a deadly crash in southwest Houston.

Adrian James Martinez, 24, was released from jail after he was charged with failure to stop and render aid after the violent Saturday morning crash on S. Dairy Ashford Road.

Editorial note: The above video aired prior to Martinez's arrest.

Court documents say Martinez was racing his silver Honda Accord when he hit the curb, causing him to change lanes and lose control of the car. The Honda then slammed into a tree and split in half.

Martinez was in the car with his girlfriend and two other passengers, according to police. One of the passengers in the back seat died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital. According to records, Martinez left the two back seat passengers at the scene but pulled his girlfriend out of the car before taking off.

According to police, Martinez later admitted to being the driver in the single-car crash. He was arrested without incident and is due back in court in November.