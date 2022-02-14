HPD: Passenger killed in wrong-way rollover crash near UH

The male driver was uninjured in the crash that killed a female passenger on Scott Street.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed in a single-car crash after the Houston police say they were responding to two people trapped in a vehicle.

Police said the crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of Scott Street near the University of Houston.

When paramedics arrived, they found a pickup truck that was flipped over against a utility pole. Police said the pickup was traveling the wrong way on Scott Street before it veered and hit a different utility pole, sending the vehicle into the air before hitting the second pole.

After crews extricated the individuals out of the vehicle, the female passenger was pronounced deceased. The male driver was uninjured.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash, and they are working to determine if alcohol was a factor as well.

The woman's identity was not released at the time of the accident.