Motorcycle rider shot and killed in parking lot, deputies say

One man was killed and another injured after a shooting outside of a Buffalo Wild Wings in NE Harris County, deputies say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed, and another was injured, after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in northeast Harris County off FM 1960.

Deputies say two men were walking out of the restaurant and standing in the parking lot near their motorcycles.

The suspects' vehicle, described as possibly a gray Dodge pickup truck, drove through the parking lot, then fired at least six shots at the two men. The truck then fled the scene, according to deputies.

Officials arrived and transported both men by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where one was then pronounced dead.

Deputies say the shooting may have to do with ongoing activity between local motorcycle clubs.

A few other vehicles were hit by the gunfire, but no other injuries have been reported. An investigation into the shooting is underway.