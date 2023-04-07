Man shot during possible argument, struggle with wife in Spring, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the couple may have struggled over a gun before it fired.

SPRING, Texas — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a possible struggle over a gun in Spring, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened sometime Friday morning at a home on White Springs Court, which is near E. Louetta Road and I-45.

According to Gonzalez, the shooting started as an argument between a husband and wife. Gonzalez said there may have been a struggle over a gun between the couple when the gun fired and hit the man. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators are headed to the scene. We'll update this when we get more information.