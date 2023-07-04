Man arrested for capital murder while out on bond for separate capital murder charge, police say

Jordan Capuchino was just 20 years old when he was killed last September.

HOUSTON — A man who was already out on bond for capital murder has been arrested and charged with another capital murder, according to Houston police.

Now, Daniel Medrano, 20, is back behind bars.

KHOU 11's Grace White spoke with the mother of one of the victims.

Jordan Capuchino was just 20 years old when he was killed last September. His mother was left heartbroken and now one of his accused killers has been arrested for capital murder again.

"I know he's with me," Laura Capuchino said at her son's grave. "I come here to take a breather, to talk to him."

She said this is where she finds peace.

“He was a protector, he was lovable," Laura said.

Police said it started as a robbery over a $7,000 necklace he was wearing. He was shot and killed on Maybank Drive.

Medrano was one of the men arrested.

"When the judge handed Daniel a bond of $400,000, I said, 'Hopefully he doesn't make that bond,'" Laura said.

But he did make bond, and now police have charged Medrano with capital murder in the death of another man. Joel Villarreal, 43, was killed on Long Point Road on March 28.

Detectives said this incident also started as a robbery, just blocks away from where Jordan Capuchino was killed.

“His family will be able to see him but I won’t see my son," Laura said.

Her son had graduated from MacArthur High School and was out that night with old football friends. Laura never expected the youngest of her six children not to come home.

“I want the judge to know, these kids need to be held accountable," she said. "He does not need to be out in the street.”