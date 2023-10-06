HPD: Investigation underway after man killed during confrontation at west Houston apartment complex

Houston police said two men were confronted by a resident who saw them walk onto the property through a hole in the fence.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a confrontation that turned into a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at adjoining apartment complexes on Woodway Drive near Fondren Road.

According to police, a resident at one of the complexes noticed two men walking through a large hole in the fence near some dumpsters. Police said the resident had security cameras installed around his townhome following a recent string of robberies.

After noticing the two men walk through, the resident went out to the dumpsters and confronted both men with his pistol.

"He walked out to approach them and advised them that they need to get off the property," HPD Lt. Wilkens said. "When he came out, he did have his pistol. Evidently, the two suspects had a pistol as well...they started shooting."

Wilkens said the resident was shot once in the leg, while one of the two men was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. Meanwhile, police said the second man left the scene on foot and may have had the gun with him.