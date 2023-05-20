HPD: Man killed in possible road rage shooting on I-45 near downtown Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident on I-45 northbound in downtown Houston, according to police.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday night on the Pierce Elevated portion of I-45 near San Jacinto Street.
Police said they got a call from someone about a disturbance and a shooting on the Pierce Elevated. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death. A witness stayed behind and told police that a dark-colored truck left the scene after the shooting.
HPD Commander Elizabeth Lorenzana said the shooting may have been a result of road rage.
"At this point it's speculation," Lorenzana said. "But from how the witness describes it, it does appear that it was a road rage that escalated into a shooting."
HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said it appeared the men got out of their trucks on the freeway before the deadly shooting.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact HPD's Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.