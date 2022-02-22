Man shot and killed during possible home invasion in SE Houston, police say

The victim was found dead in the stairwell leading to his apartment, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed during a possible home invasion in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened Monday night around 9:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Allen Genoa.

Police say they received a call of a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they found the victim dead in the stairwell leading to his apartment.

The victim is described as a man in his 40s. An HPD detective at the scene said it's unclear if anything was stolen from the victim's apartment.