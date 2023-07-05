HPD: Man shot, killed after being asked to leave popular restaurant in SE Houston

Police said the man was a customer at the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar before he was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed at a shopping center in southeast Houston after he was asked to leave a popular restaurant, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the Fuqua Shopping Center, which is off the Gulf Freeway and Fuqua Street.

Police said the 26-year-old man was inside the Bombshells when he was asked to leave. He was later found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said the man's truck is missing.

"His friends did tell us he came alone and left alone and we cannot find his truck," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Izaguirre said they've interviewed his friends in connection to the shooting. They're also reviewing surveillance footage to help with their investigation. His friends told police that they had been drinking before the man was asked by security to leave the restaurant.

Police said they're looking for a 2016 Chevy Silverado with Texas license plate KKN 0039.

If you have information on the truck or the shooting, contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.