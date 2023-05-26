Sheriff: Man killed after attacking smoke shop employee with wooden club in NW Harris County

Investigators said the employee suffered multiple injuries in the attack, including a broken hand.

Deputies were called out to the business on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest around 5 p.m. and discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the man walked into the smoke shop and attacked the employee before the employee was able to escape.

The man then followed the employee into the parking lot of the Signature Care Emergency Center next door and started attacking the employee with a wooden club. The employee managed to pull out a gun and fired several rounds at his attacker.

Investigators said the employee suffered multiple injuries in the attack, including a broken hand. The sheriff's office said the employee is cooperating with investigators and that surveillance footage corroborated what happened before the deadly shooting.