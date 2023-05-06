HPD: Driver arrested after hitting 2 women with car, punching officer in north Houston

Authorities say witnesses dragged the driver who crashed into the women out of his car and started beating him before police arrived.

HOUSTON — Several people were injured when a chaotic scene unfolded in a parking lot that started as a fight between two men, according to Houston police.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police said a driver pulled up to a business on Airline Drive in north Houston and started arguing with another man.

After the argument, the driver slammed into two vehicles before putting the car in reverse and hitting two women. He reversed again into a utility pole and knocked out the power to the neighborhood. Police said witnesses were so upset after the driver hit the two women that they took matters into their own hands.

"They pulled him out of the vehicle and began assaulting him," HPD's Rebecca Dallas said.

When police arrived at the scene, the driver tried to run away before an officer stunned him. According to police, the driver managed to punch the officer in the face before he was arrested.