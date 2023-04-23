Man grazed in head in front of 2-year-old in north Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after Houston police say a gunman walked up to him at a gas station and opened fire.
The shooting just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Little York Road near the Eastex Freeway in north Houston.
According to police, the man was grazed in the head after someone walked up to him and opened fire. The man was able to drive off and ended up at a different gas station. A 2-year-old in the car at the time of the shooting was not injured.
Police said the man is expected to survive. Meanwhile, the Harris County Sheriff's Office will take over the shooting investigation.