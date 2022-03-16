HPD: Man dies after being shot in the chest at SE Houston apartment complex

An investigation is underway after a neighbor discovered the victim who died after being shot in the chest.

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to HPD.

The Houston Police Department says the incident happened around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street.

Police said a neighbor heard gunfire outside. When the neighbor went to investigate, she found a man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified by police as a male in his early 30s, but no other information was provided.

Police said no motive or suspect information is available at this time and that no witnesses have come forward.