HPD: Man dies after being shot in the chest at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to HPD.
The Houston Police Department says the incident happened around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street.
Police said a neighbor heard gunfire outside. When the neighbor went to investigate, she found a man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified by police as a male in his early 30s, but no other information was provided.
Police said no motive or suspect information is available at this time and that no witnesses have come forward.
An investigation is underway. We'll have updates as they become available.