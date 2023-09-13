Houston man convicted of stealing an ambulance in 2015 now accused of stealing a horse

Court records show that this is the third time Tony Miles has faced felony charges.

HOUSTON — A man convicted of stealing an ambulance is now accused of stealing a horse.

Tony Miles, 38, remains in jail after he was arrested by Houston police on Tuesday. He was charged with theft of livestock, which is a felony, after allegedly stealing a horse from a property in the Third Ward, according to court documents.

Records show that this is the third time Miles has faced felony charges.

Miles was sentenced to four years in jail after stealing an ambulance in March of 2015. He was also arrested in 2004 after using a firearm to rob a man. Court documents show the charge was reduced from aggravated robbery to robbery and he was sentenced to eight years in jail.

Miles is due in court on Thursday for the alleged horse robbery.