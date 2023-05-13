HPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at park in north Houston

The men drove through some yards before crashing into a tree following the shooting, according to police.

HOUSTON — One man is dead and another man is hurt after a shooting at a park near Acres Homes, according to Houston police.

Police believe the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Lincoln Park before the two men made it down the road to Maxroy Street in north Houston.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, the two men were in their car at the park when three men in a black car opened fire for unknown reasons. The two men then left the park and drove through some yards before they crashed into a tree on Maxroy Street near Ella Boulevard.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's expected to survive.