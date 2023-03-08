Sixth arrest made in deadly Brazoria County home invasion, sheriff says

A sixth person was arrested and charged with the murder of Larry Ortiz Jr.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A sixth person has been arrested and charged with murder related to a deadly home invasion in Freeport that happened in late January.

Marvin Wayne Pollard Jr., 23, was charged with murder after the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they found enough probable cause to link Pollard to the death of 45-year-old Larry Ortiz Jr.

Pollard, who's from Seguin, was originally arrested on Feb. 5 for tampering with evidence. He was still in custody in Guadalupe County when investigators were able to make the link, Sheriff Bo Stallman said. His bond has been set at $2.5 million.

What happened?

In the early morning hours of Jan. 28, Oritz was shot and killed in the home he was staying at in the Treasure Island community near Freeport, according to the sheriff's office.

Ortiz and his family were visiting the area to celebrate a quinceañera. Officials said Ortiz's son and a friend went out the night before and brought two women back to the house they were staying at.

When the four of them were upstairs, two men and a woman forced their way into the house with guns. They said the group confronted Ortiz's son and friend and demanded money, the sheriff's office said.

Ortiz woke up in the commotion and tried to defend his son and his friend before he was shot to death.

Editorial note: The below video aired prior to Murillo turning herself in

The sheriff's office identified the two women that were brought home as Alena Nicole Pena Murillo, 20, and Anzley Tay Castillo, 20. They were seen leaving the scene in a white car, which was later determined to have been used by the other suspects.

The two men have been identified as Richard Horn Jr., 29, and Keerston Wilkerson, 21, according to the sheriff's office. They also identified the third woman as Guadalupe Navarro, 23.

All five of the suspects have been charged with murder.

Horn was taken into custody in Comal County, Navarro was taken into custody in Guadalupe County, Wilkerson was taken into custody in Fort Bend County and Castillo was taken into custody in Wharton County. They are all being held on a $2 million bond each.