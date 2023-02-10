HPD: Man ambushed after being followed from bank

HPD Robbery Division also released a video of a woman using the victim's stolen credit card at a gas station in another part of the city.

HOUSTON — A man was robbed in what appears to be a jugging incident caught on surveillance video in southwest Houston in July, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD’s Robbery Division released new surveillance video of the robbery as well as video of another suspect using the victim’s credit card at another location.

This happened on July 3 around 5 p.m. on Harwin in the Mahatma Gandhi District.

The video shows the victim walking in a parking lot when a man runs up to him from behind and grabs a bag he was carrying. During the struggle, the man pushed the victim to the ground and then ran to a four-door silver Cadillac with paper plates. The car then sped off.

The victim told police he had just withdrawn cash from the Chase Bank on Hillcroft near the Southwest Freeway and was likely followed by the suspects.

After the robbery, a woman was caught on camera at a gas station on the East Freeway using the victim’s credit card, according to HPD. Police said the woman left the convenience store in a gray Infiniti SUV.