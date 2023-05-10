3 men in critical condition after possible drive-by in Fifth Ward, police say

"It appears that it's going to be multiple shooters." Houston police say they are looking for at least two gunmen.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Noble Street near the Eastex Freeway.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Megan Howard, when officers arrived, the men were already being loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospitals. Police are looking to interview witnesses and pull surveillance footage of the shooting.

"It appears that it's going to be multiple shooters," Howard said. "Very early preliminary investigation...but it appears to be at least two."

If you have information on the shooting, you're asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We'll update this post if/when we get more information.