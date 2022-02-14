x
Crime

HPD: Driver on the run after fatally striking a man, crashing into an apartment

Police say the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time before the driver struck him in the hit-and-run.

HOUSTON — Houston Police need your help finding the driver of a pickup truck they say took off after crashing into an apartment building, killing a man standing outside.

It happened in the 9500 block of Beechnut Street near Beltway 8 early Monday morning.

HPD describes the incident as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Now they’re looking for a hit-and-run driver.

Police say just after 1:30 a.m. a white pickup truck left the road, hopped the curb and crashed into a fence.

Unfortunately, on the other side of the fence, a man was smoking a cigarette

The truck hit the victim before ramming into the wall of the apartment. Police say luckily the apartment was empty.

Authorities are now looking for a white pickup, possibly an F-150, with front end damage.

If you have any information that can help authorities, you’re urged to call the Houston Police Department or to contact Crime Stoppers.

