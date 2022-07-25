Four family members injured in domestic disturbance, sheriff says

The sheriff said deputies responded to a call of a family disturbance and found four adults with stab wounds.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four family members were injured after deputies say an argument escalated into a stabbing late Sunday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened just before 11 p.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Regional Park Drive.

The sheriff said a man returned home intoxicated and armed with a pistol. He then got into some sort of argument with his sister. The man was disarmed as their mother and father intervened to break up the argument.

However, the fight escalated with everyone grabbing knives, the sheriff said. All four sustained injuries but are expected to survive.

The brother faces aggravated assault charges stemming from the incident.

Last night, at approximately 10:49 pm, @HCSOTexas units responded to a family disturbance at the 800 blk of Regional Park Drive. Upon arrival, units found four adults with stab wounds. All were transported to hospitals. It appears an adult male returned home intoxicated and 1/3 pic.twitter.com/RIzbVH7l7F — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 25, 2022

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.