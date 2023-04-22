4 arrested after more than 2 kilos of fentanyl seized in west Houston drug bust

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they, along with DPS, HPD, and others carried out multiple search warrants in the drug bust.

HOUSTON — Authorities seized a massive amount of drugs, guns, stolen vehicles, and cash after several agencies executed multiple search warrants in west Houston, according to HCSO District 5.

Captain Marcus Kinnard-Bing said more than two kilos of fentanyl, one kilo of heroin and 520 grams of meth were seized on Friday during a drug bust.

The bust happened on Rasmus Drive, which is near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Fondren Road, which led to four people being arrested.

Officials also seized 38 guns and 11 stolen vehicles and almost $15,000 in cash during their investigation.

Just last month, a 31-year-old firefighter with the Houston Fire Department was caught with counterfeit Adderall and Xanax.