HPD: 1 dead, 2 hurt after altercation in Alief strip mall

Police said the shootout did not appear to be random and that they hope surveillance footage will help with their investigation.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and two others are hurt after an altercation turned into a shootout at a strip mall in Alief, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened on Boone Road near Bellaire Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a disturbance broke out in the parking lot of the shopping center between several people who all appeared to know each other. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire before one of the other people involved returned fire.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the shooting. One person was pronounced dead, while one other person remains in critical condition. The third person is currently stable, according to police.

"We don't think this is a random act of violence," HPD Assistant Chief Earnest Garcia said. "The parties knew each other, and so we're going forward with that information."