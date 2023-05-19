Driver slams into 3 pedestrians, leaving 2 men dead in N. Harris County, deputies say

Investigators are waiting on a warrant to test the driver's blood alcohol level because they said he showed signs of impairment.

This happened around 1 a.m. on Rankin just east of the North Freeway.

Deputies said the three victims were walking along the roadway when a Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into all three of them. Only the woman survived.

Deputies said the area where the crash happened doesn’t have sidewalks, so the three victims were walking in the roadway heading west when the Tahoe hit them.

The driver initially kept going and drove all the way to the North Freeway before finally returning to the scene, deputies said.

As for the victims, investigators are still working to identify them, but they said a man in his early 20s died here at the scene while a man in his 40s died at the hospital.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, deputies shared that in addition to no sidewalks, this area is also not lit well.

"This is a common problem here in this stretch and throughout Harris County,” Capt. A. McConnell, HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division, said. “We need to get people out of the roadway, and we need to get drivers to be more attentive."

Now earlier, deputies were reconstructing the scene to see if any charges would be upgraded. The driver is in custody and the crash is being investigated by both the sheriff's office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

