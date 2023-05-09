HPD: 12-year-old shot to death during argument after walking back from store in Sunnyside

Police said the gunman ran from the apartment complex after shooting the 12-year-old multiple times.

HOUSTON — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Sunnyside after a 12-year-old was killed during an argument.

Houston police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Barberry Lane near Scott Street.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was walking back from the store with his friends when they got into an argument with a man, who police believe is 18 years old. During the argument, the man then pulled out a gun and shot the boy multiple times before running from the scene. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Asst. Chief Jessica Anderson said they're working to track the shooter down.

"Based on the witness description, we believe we know who the suspect is," Anderson said.

Police also said they're not aware of any surveillance video of the shooting, but that their investigation is ongoing.