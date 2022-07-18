Police seek carjacking suspects that beat and nearly run victim over in west Houston

Video shows the suspects speeding through a parking lot trying to get the victim off the hood of the car, before nearly running him over.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying several suspects who were caught on camera beating a victim and taking his car.

The incident happened on May 7 around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near 9800 Richmond Avenue in west Houston.

Video shows the victim parking his car when a white Toyota Camry stops moments later. Three men are seen getting out of the Camry to approach him.

After a brief standoff, the victim gets attacked and thrown to the ground. The victim says one of the suspects took his wallet, keys and cellphone during the attack.

Two suspects ran back to the Camry as the third jumped in the victim's vehicle to take off. After running into a dead end and turning around, the victim jumps onto the hood of the Camry to stop them from leaving.

The suspects then sped through the parking lot as the victim fell off the hood before nearly being run over.

Police say the victim's vehicle was recovered after being involved in a hit-and-run on May 11 in the 9400 block of Kempwood.

Only one of the four suspects has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. You can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting tips on the Crime Stoppers website or mobile app.