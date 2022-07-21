2 carjacking suspects killed, 3 others injured after chase ends in crash, deputies say

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says four men were ejected from the Jeep due to the impact with two of them being pronounced dead at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A carjacking took a deadly turn late Wednesday night when the suspects led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash.

Harris County Sheriff deputies got a call just after 10 p.m. that a man was washing his Jeep on the 6900 block of Vickie Springs, when all the sudden six young men carjacked him.

Investigators said a deputy tracked down the stolen car near Imperial Valley Drive and Greens Road. When he tried to stop the Jeep, the suspects took off and a chase ensued.

Investigators said that’s when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said four men were ejected from the vehicle due to the impact with two of them being pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of the suspects injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with one in critical condition and two in serious condition, the sheriff said.

“They could face murder charges because they were in the course of committing another felony and causing the death of another,” HCSO Major Susan Cotter said.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately decide what charges the suspects who survived the crash could face.

A weapon linked to the carjacking investigators say was found in the car involved in the crash.