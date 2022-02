Houston police say the body was found Wednesday morning along the banks of Buffalo Bayou near Second Ward.

A body was discovered along the banks of Buffalo Bayou has prompted an investigation, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

The discovery happened around 10 a.m. in the 900 block of North York Street near Second Ward, HPD said.

Homicide detectives and HPD's Dive Team are on the scene.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.