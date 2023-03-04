HPD: Chase suspect pulls into complex where separate investigation was taking place

Police said the two incidents were unrelated in what was a bizarre scene.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a bizarre scene overnight where two separate incidents ended at the same apartment complex.

It started just before 12:30 a.m. Monday when police were responding to a reported shooting at the Bellestone Villas Apartments on Stone Street near the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

Police said when they arrived, they found an intoxicated man with a head injury who kept running away from the ambulance when paramedics were trying to help him. He was eventually taken to the hospital, but not before a different man in the middle of a police chase pulled his truck into the apartment complex.

According to HPD, the chase started three miles away on Clearwood Drive. When police tried to pull him over, he took off and eventually pulled into the Bellestone Villas where he was arrested.

Police confirmed both situations were unrelated and that the chase suspect lives at the apartment complex.