Crime

HPD: Guy punches woman as group steals wigs from north Houston business

Two employees were attacked during the incident where three women and three men walked into a beauty store and stole several wigs, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — Police need help identifying six people connected to a beauty store robbery in north Houston.

The robbery happened on Monday, April 17 around 5:30 p.m. when police said three men and three women walked into the store located along the North Freeway just south of the Greenspoint area.

An employee noticed one of the women hiding a wig in her purse. When the employee confronted her and tried to grab the wig, one of the men punched her in the face and pushed her. Another employee who tried to intervene was also punched in the face.

While that was happening, police said the other people in the group also stole several wigs and ran out of the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information that leads to charges or an arrest will be considered for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

