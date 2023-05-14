HPD: 3 injured after car sprayed with gunfire in north Houston

Police said four people were inside the car when it was shot up on Yale Street.

HOUSTON — Three people were injured when a gunman opened fire on a car in north Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Yale Street near the North Freeway.

According to HPD Lt. Bryan Bui, four people were inside a car when someone opened fire on them. The driver was shot in the chest, while one passenger was shot in the bicep and another in the stomach. The fourth person was uninjured.

The driver was taken to Northwest Hospital and is currently stable. All three victims are expected to survive, Bui said.