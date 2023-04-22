HCSO: 3 injured in shootout between neighbors near Cinco Ranch

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the gunman may have been suffering from a mental health issue.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A shootout between longtime neighbors ended with three people injured Saturday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said around 12:30 a.m. a man living on Branford Hills Lane, which is near the Cinco Ranch area, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Deputies said the gunman shot his neighbor three times before the neighbor's brother returned fire.

"It's an unprovoked shooting," HCSO Sgt. John Klafka said. "The neighbor possibly suffering from some type of mental health issues just without reason pulled out a gun and shot one of the brothers. We have charges accepted on the original shooter."

The gunman and both brothers were all shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital and all three are expected to survive. Officials said the three of them have known each other for many years.