Family dispute leads to 2 injured in shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A physical altercation between two brothers turned violent after one brother pulled out a gun, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Sunday evening at an apartment complex at 990 Cypress Station Drive.

Deputies say the two were fighting when one brother offered to fight the other outside. Once outside, one of the brothers pulled out a gun and shot his brother and another bystander.

No word was given on scene as to how many shots were fired or if they bystander was connected to the brothers in any way.

Deputies say the suspected shooter ran back inside after the incident and didn't want to come out before eventually surrendering to HCSO.