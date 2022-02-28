x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Family dispute leads to 2 injured in shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

A physical altercation between two brothers turned violent when one pulled out a gun, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A physical altercation between two brothers turned violent after one brother pulled out a gun, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Sunday evening at an apartment complex at 990 Cypress Station Drive.

Deputies say the two were fighting when one brother offered to fight the other outside. Once outside, one of the brothers pulled out a gun and shot his brother and another bystander.

No word was given on scene as to how many shots were fired or if they bystander was connected to the brothers in any way.

Deputies say the suspected shooter ran back inside after the incident and didn't want to come out before eventually surrendering to HCSO.

Both victims are expected to survive according to HCSO Det. Mook.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Family dispute leads to 2 injured in shooting, deputies say