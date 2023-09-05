Man killed in hit-and-run crash identified | Vehicle description released

The vehicle that hit the man and kept going is believed to be a 2009/2010 black Chevrolet/GMC pickup truck with damage to the front left of the car.

HOUSTON — A man killed in a hit-and-run crash has been identified as deputies continue to search for whoever is responsible.

The victim is Wesley Smith, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle that hit him is believed to be a 2009/2010 black Chevrolet/GMC pick-up truck with damage to the front left of the car and missing the driver's side mirror, investigators said.

What happened

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 8, on Wallisville Road near Normandy Street in east Harris County.

Deputies said Smith was standing in the middle of the road when a black truck slammed into him. The driver of the truck took off after hitting Smith. Witnesses then flagged down a nearby deputy for help who accidentally hit him again. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The black truck, after it struck the pedestrian, was vaulted into the westbound lanes of traffic," HCSO Major Susan Cotter said. "The deputy...then struck the pedestrian, who was already laying in the roadway."

Authorities are unsure if the original crash or the deputy's vehicle ultimately killed Smith. It's also unclear why he was standing in the middle of the road in the first place.

If you have any information, call 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.