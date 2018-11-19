HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A couple was arrested Sunday morning after they teamed up to lure and attack a man through an online dating app.

Melvin Johnson, 17, and Jeanette Wilson, 17, were arrested after a brief chase that ended at the intersection of the Katy Freeway and Gessner Road. Harris County Precinct 5 deputies said the two were driving a car they stole from the man after luring him to an apartment.

Wilson and the 23-year-old victim met on a dating up and decided to hook up on Thursday, November 15 to have sex. The man picked up Wilson and they drove to her apartment in the 6400 block of Ella Lee Lane. Johnson was waiting at the apartment, and when they arrived he jumped the man, beat him and stole his car.

The man’s stolen car was returned to him after Wilson and Johnson were arrested. Deputies said he is still recovering from bruises and lacerations that he got when he was attacked.

The suspects were arrested on felony charges of robbery with serious bodily injury. Deputies believe the two may be involved in similar robberies in the Houston-area.

