'We're coming for you' | Thieves steal nearly $30K worth of copper from Houston business, owner says

Aaron German said it's the second time his business has been targeted in just half a year.

HOUSTON — A local business owner said thieves were caught on camera in southeast Houston stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of copper, knocking their power out for days.

He hopes someone is able to recognize the thieves to help police make an arrest.

“It’s extremely frustrating," German said.

The lights were still off at his business two days after thieves took off with nearly $30,000 worth of copper.

German said he got a notification on his phone Wednesday morning that power was out for 5% of customers in the area.

“When I went in to take a look at our video, I saw that Wi-Fi was down, everything. Then I knew," he said.

He said the same thing happened back in June, but this time, his surveillance cameras had a backup battery to capture the thieves in action.

German believes the same guys are responsible for both thefts.

“There were two of the individuals that you could tell like from their gait, their walk and the way they came out," he said. "They knew exactly what to do, where to go."

A CenterPoint spokesperson told KHOU 11 that their utility and others around the country have seen an increase in electrical wire theft as the value of copper and other metals rise.

Not only do thieves risk electrocution, but CenterPoint officials said, “They are also risking the welfare of everyone in the area by tampering with facilities that may serve hospitals, 911 phone systems, traffic lights, railroad crossing signals and other health and safety facilities.”

CenterPoint said they plan to reconnect service once German gets a licensed electrician to replace the wire and make repairs.

German estimates the repairs will cost him a total north of $55,000.

KHOU 11's Adam Bennett asked him if he had a message for the people who are responsible.

"We’ve got a lot more traction this time with people that we’re putting this out there and video of you and we’re coming for you," German responded.