Man accused of returning to Houston club with loaded assault rifle, threatening to shoot

David Mena, of Katy, is charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities said he showed up with a loaded AR-15 on Monday.

HOUSTON — A 28-year-old man is facing a felony charge after authorities said he showed up at a Houston club with a loaded assault rifle on Monday.

David Mena, of Katy, is charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Mena got into an argument with someone at a club and told them he was leaving to get a gun and that he would be coming back to open fire.

He got a ride home, but once he got there, the person he got a ride from refused to drive him back, according to court documents. Mena is then accused of getting his AR-15 and going back to the club on his own. He was arrested with the loaded gun about a block away from the club, according to court records.

Court documents say Mena's actions "amounted to more than mere preparation that tended to but failed to effect the commission of the offense intended."