Houston city councilman to file grievances over violent suspects bonding out of jail

City Council Member Michael Kubosh said he will file grievances against several Harris County district and criminal judges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston city council member and several pastors are banding together in hopes of pressuring local judges to order stricter bonds on repeat offenders.

At-Large Position 3 Council Member Michael Kubosh said Friday that he plans to file grievances against all Harris County criminal and district judges.

He said his motivation rests with the issue of violent suspects who are easily bonding out and killing again.

During Friday's announcement, pastors spent time reading the names of victims murdered at the hands of someone out on bond from a previous crime.

The group also prayed for the families and loved ones of the lives lost.

According to Kubosh, statistics compiled by Crime Stoppers showed 156 such murder victims from 2018 to 2021.

Kubosh said he not only wants grievances filed asking judges for tougher bond restrictions, but he wants sanctions for judges who he said disregard a suspect's criminal history.

"We are sending a message to those judges," Kubosh said. "Hey, stop what you're doing. Pay attention. These victims have been murdered, and these defendants were in your courts. Stop it, because we are tired of the pain."

Kubosh was asked about his role in defendants bonding out as a former bail bondsman himself, but he did not respond to the question at Friday's announcement.