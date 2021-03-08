Pawn shop burglary call leads to lengthy pursuit that went the wrong way through downtown Houston

HOUSTON — A burglary alarm at a pawn shop in northwest Houston led to a lengthy pursuit early Tuesday.
The chase started on Bingle and went through downtown before ending on Wildwood on the city's southeast side.
At one point, the suspects were spotted driving their Buick in the wrong direction on streets through downtown.
Police said the chase lasted about 45 minutes, long enough for some officers to say they were nearly out of fuel. Police attempted the PIT maneuver to try and get the suspects to stop.
Three suspects in all were arrested, one at the scene of the alleged burglary and two others at the end of the pursuit.